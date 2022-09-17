Update 11: Saving/Loading; New MG Gunner; Crash Fixes; Green Screen Room Song

*** Player can now Save and Load their battles (units, spawners, weapons, player state, etc)
- Includes Quick Save and Quick Load
- Save/load submenu added to wrist menu
- New MG Turret Gunner that has actual animations (does not float in the air), uses a player mountable M1919 turret, and can dismount from gun. Still work in progress and has more features and bug fixes to resolve.
- If grabbed MG Gunner will dismount from turret
- "Feeling Green" Music Track added to Green Screen Room radio
- Radio in greens screen room Can Be Destroyed
- Removed plugin that was causing crashing
- Added Haptics for Wrist Menu Toggling, Slow Motion toggling, Button Selection (laser and finger press), Starting Spawning**
- Crash logs should appear more reliably now in the CoA folder
- Delete props button added
- Fixed archers dropping old version of bow which was bugged and spawned shotgun pellets
- Stabbing weapons only get blood splatter on blade if stabbing flesh
- Fixed Greek Island Cliffs Not Blocking Projectiles
- Fixed ranged units’ weapons flying away when they drop it after death
- Labyrinth - made animal bones movable
- Added Description to Gorgon, Citizen (Hiding), Egyptian Shield
- Fixed being able to fly by grabbing end of Enfield rifle
- Fixed Pillars on Rooftop Not Blocking Bullets
- Fixed issues where spawners were not working
- Fixed issue where initial spawn hologram was not correct
- Lowered Volume of Scorpion Sounds
