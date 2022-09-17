 Skip to content

Cry of Athena Playtest update for 17 September 2022

Update 11: Saving/Loading; New MG Gunner; Crash Fixes; Green Screen Room Song

Share · View all patches · Build 9535680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*** Player can now Save and Load their battles (units, spawners, weapons, player state, etc)

  • Includes Quick Save and Quick Load
  • Save/load submenu added to wrist menu
  • New MG Turret Gunner that has actual animations (does not float in the air), uses a player mountable M1919 turret, and can dismount from gun. Still work in progress and has more features and bug fixes to resolve.
  • If grabbed MG Gunner will dismount from turret
  • "Feeling Green" Music Track added to Green Screen Room radio
  • Radio in greens screen room Can Be Destroyed
  • Removed plugin that was causing crashing
  • Added Haptics for Wrist Menu Toggling, Slow Motion toggling, Button Selection (laser and finger press), Starting Spawning**
  • Crash logs should appear more reliably now in the CoA folder
  • Delete props button added
  • Fixed archers dropping old version of bow which was bugged and spawned shotgun pellets
  • Stabbing weapons only get blood splatter on blade if stabbing flesh
  • Fixed Greek Island Cliffs Not Blocking Projectiles
  • Fixed ranged units’ weapons flying away when they drop it after death
  • Labyrinth - made animal bones movable
  • Added Description to Gorgon, Citizen (Hiding), Egyptian Shield
  • Fixed being able to fly by grabbing end of Enfield rifle
  • Fixed Pillars on Rooftop Not Blocking Bullets
  • Fixed issues where spawners were not working
  • Fixed issue where initial spawn hologram was not correct
  • Lowered Volume of Scorpion Sounds

