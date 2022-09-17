Patch 0.2.3 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

In this patch we are adding in the framework for our localization system and some balance changes! Some changes will heavily impact our "hypercarriers", but we will be revising them in the next round of changes.

Localization

The localization system is ready, we are delivering a very, very rough first translation using online translators to see if everything falls into place correctly (no missing chars, formating, etc), these will be ironed out as we advance development.

We currently are working on professional partnerships for Portuguese, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. If you would like to help us translate the game to your language, join us in the Discord!

Heroes

-Armored heroes now have 2 armor

Sharkmancer

-Health (30/37/44) -> (25/30/35)

-Armor 0 -> 2

-Lil'Shark has the same health and armor as the Sharkmancer

Imp

-Burn damage 1 -> 2

Items

-Flat damage items REMOVED

-Backpack Hero promo item REMOVED

-New Item: Golem Hand (T2: Gives 2 armor)

On previous patches we have increased bosses' HP massively and increased all other heroes' damage, but there is still an enormous gap that makes "fair" comps not fun to play against super bloated HPs or make the game trivial for hyper carriers if the HP is fair.

We've been testing different options to balance this gap and the outlier is always how hard the flat damage items scale on fast attacking heroes. We will look into the most impacted heroes to help them not fall too far behind and keep being fun picks in a future patch.

Deep Zone

Melee Nana

-Bleed REMOVED

-Now gains a burst of movement speed when reaching 50% health for 1.5 seconds

Kraken (BOSS)

-Left Eye now shoots a delayed projectile that deals (10/20) damage on a small AoE instead of a quick burst of 4 fast projectiles

-Right Eye also does the same thing, but in the right side

-"50% HP Cool Moment" Eyes also does it, but all over the place

Random Peaking Eye

-Also doing it, but randomly

We are trying to reduce unfun frustration and add in fun frustration movesets to the Deep Zone, we are experimenting with a more impactful but less guaranteed option for the Kraken, so tell us if this feels better!

Bug Fixes

-Huntress getting perma slowed after starting a trap cast