 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BARK update for 17 September 2022

Day 1 Patch (The thing that didn't patch correctly)

Share · View all patches · Build 9535456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apparently, "Added a star to each extra game-mode's menu to indicate whether or not it has been completed." from the Day 1 Patch didn't actually go through. This time, it should be functioning correctly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1839072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link