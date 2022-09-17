 Skip to content

PAGO FOREST: DRAGON'S REVENGE update for 17 September 2022

PAGO FOREST: DRAGON'S REVENGE has been updated today!

Share · View all patches · Build 9535373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-15 new steam achievements have been added
-Paul Lanois "the best fan" has been added to the end credits
-The interface has been improved

