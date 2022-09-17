-15 new steam achievements have been added
-Paul Lanois "the best fan" has been added to the end credits
-The interface has been improved
PAGO FOREST: DRAGON'S REVENGE update for 17 September 2022
PAGO FOREST: DRAGON'S REVENGE has been updated today!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-15 new steam achievements have been added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update