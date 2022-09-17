September: Major Patch

Melee Combat Improvements

Hitboxes

We’ve listened to your feedback and spent a considerable amount of effort to completely revamp Melee Combat. Weapons will now hit based upon the weapon impact points on the foes you are fighting (and even multiple enemies).

Also, larger weapons, now have appropriate hitboxes for their size while smaller weapons have been adjusted to match those as well. We believe that the melee combat experience is an improvement and look forward to your continued feedback. For the melee-based characters Rogue and Champion, the reticle will now be OFF by default but can be turned on in the Options Menu.

Melee Feedback while playing

In addition to improved hitbox detection, we have enhanced the impact animations and blood as well. We wanted to give the combat a more visceral feel and believe that this moves us closer to what players expect in a dungeon runner where you are fighting hordes of monsters.

Bank

The Galdrin’s Crossing bank is now open for business. Players will be able to store items in the bank and access them with all characters on their account. This was a heavily requested feature and as handy as it is we can see why.

Localization

We’ve added TEXT translations to the game in the following languages: Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish

We hope this improves the game experience for the players who prefer these languages.

Data Integrity

In some rare instances during multiplayer disconnects, players data would be corrupted and lost. We greatly apologize to any players that have encountered this problems and lost characters as a result. We’ve reworked player save data and included redundant save functionality to eliminate this completely. We thank you for your patience while we worked through this in Early Access.

Class Improvements

While the bulk of the class improvements were focused on the Champion and Rogue, we did address several issues that were brought to us by players for other classes.

Champion

Overhaul of character targeting. Weapon hitboxes closely approximate the weapon held in terms of hit/damage location.

Hit lag has been implemented to increase visual impact on target.

Adjusted animations to allow better targeting with weapons

Recklessness Class Weapon bonus improved adding 15% Critical Damage and 30 Armor Penetration

Increased Mighty Blow and Cleave speed by 25%

Increased Shield Throw damage across all ranks

Increased Cull the weak taunt duration from 2 to 4 seconds

Increased Might Blow damage across all ranks

Increased animation rate of Aggression, Unstoppable, Skin of Stone to reduce the amount of time spent casting buffs while fighting

Increased Cleave damage across all ranks

Reduced Aggression healing received across all ranks

Improved Shield Throw targeting and hit detection

Fixed Blessing of Might not affecting players in range.

Fixed Crypt Lord bonus where Charge would not apply stun

Fixed issue with Champion weapons rolling with bonus stats that could not be used. Champion one handed weapons will no longer have Cleave and Mighty Blow bonuses. Champion two handed weapons will no longer have Shield Throw and Shield Bash bonuses

Cleric

Greatly Improved Channel Heal functionality, fixed issue where NPC could block heal target and added heal effect to intended target that is more visible. We intend to review all visual effects for the class when we do the enhancements in the coming months

Hit indicator will now flash green when healing a friendly player

Fixed issue with Heavenly Strike effect being inaccurate, visual effect now matches ability tooltip criteria

Fixed issue with Divine Sacrifice explosion

Ranger

Hunter Class Weapon bonus improved adding 15% Critical Damage and 30 Spell Penetration

Blight Arrow aura now correctly reflects the target area

Toxic Arrow will now show appropriate debuff icon on targets affected by it

Increased the damage of Salvo across all ranks

Increased the cooldown of Healing Vapors

Increased the physical damage of Poison Arrow across all ranks

Fixed issue with Blessing of Finesse not affecting players in range

Fixed issue of some NPCs not being paralyzed by Paralyzing Shot

Fixed issue/Changed Morb’s Set bonus, Healing Vapors now resets by using Rapid Fire

Rogue

Overhaul of character targeting. Weapon hitboxes closely approximate the weapon held in terms of hit/damage location. Hit lag has been implemented to increase visual impact on target.

Adjusted animations to allow better targeting with weapons

Increased Backstab trace radius (improving hit utility)

Reduced the damage reduction of Shadow Cloak

Reduced the damage reduction and healing of Vampiric Blades

Fixed issue where Phase Port might target dead NPCs

Fixed Phantom Strike Ability Icon

Fixed Reaper's Garb 5p Bonus to require a successful Backstab hit to proc

Wizard

Flame blast will now knock back all targets in target area

Fixed/Improved Cone of Fire cone to correctly reflect tooltip information

Improved Wizard fire impact visual effects

Fixed an issue with Ember Eruption networking

A Host of Additional Improvements:

Gameplay

Players can now toggle group outlines (rim shaders) always on in the options menu.

Trade menu now includes the option to trade coin

Blood can now vary by creature type

Improved Impact animations for melee weapon attacks

Improved NPC ragdoll animations on death

Improved various weapon particles

Improved UI quantity selector (slider)

Improved Boss Chest spawn logic

Improved blood VFX and splatter decals

Updated tooltips to show impact of Elixir and Food duration bonuses

Added user preferences for disabling camera motion and increasing font size

Added pre save integrity checks for client received account save data

Optimize characters to improve load times

Optimized Town loading times

Optimized Loot generation

Optimize performance impact of sending and receiving account data from multiplayer sessions

Fixed an issue with boss fights where they would not reset correctly via checkpoints when they had already been completed

Fixed issue where some NPCs attacks would not show correctly on clients

Fixed an issue where ability auras would not show on clients

Fixed Issue where two-handed weapons could have damage variance based upon the equipped hand.

Fixed issue where abilities may not show hit reaction (particles/vfx not visible)

Fixed issue where NPC voice trigger may activate incorrectly

Fixed issue where NPCs could repeat voice triggers

Fixed issue where cooldown reduction would not function correctly

Fixed issue with Elixir and Food duration not working correctly

Fixed issue where consumables would consume the incorrect slot, they will now consume from the first inventory slot that consumable appears in

Fixed issue where gamepad could lose focus in town navigation

Fixed bug preventing the eligibility of Master of Sundaria achievement. Completing requirements again, even if unlocked will unlock the Master of Sundaria achievement

Fixed various quest text to clarify dungeon location

Fixed issue where some hub buttons could not be selected while the camera is transitioning

Fixed issue with class weapon bonuses not resetting on weapon swap

Fixed issue where you could abandon the quest Oliver’s Demise and not be able to proceed. If you stopped here at some point, you may resume at either Captain Laurent or Oliver (he will spawn for you now) depending on where you left off

Fixed Issue where Mimics would incorrectly reset dropping the incorrect amount of loot. Mimics will now drop one chest for each player with the appropriate amount of loot

Dungeons Improvements