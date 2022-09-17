The game now launches in isometric perspective instead of first person for desktop mode (VR remains the same in FPP). You can enjoy the battles with enemies in 360 degrees. Also fixed some bugs.
Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 17 September 2022
Sci-Fantasy Defence -- Isometric Update Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update