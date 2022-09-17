 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 17 September 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence -- Isometric Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9535194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game now launches in isometric perspective instead of first person for desktop mode (VR remains the same in FPP). You can enjoy the battles with enemies in 360 degrees. Also fixed some bugs.

