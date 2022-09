Dear Ghoul Hunters,

I'm releasing this small update to reverse the change I made previously:

Sleeping after eating will now only heal up to 80% of your total health, with 10 HP restored per hour of sleep. The skill system will improve this.

I believe I'm rushing this before the skill system is ready, which caused inconvenience to many players. I apologize for the bad decision, and please let me know if you have any suggestions :)

Thanks!