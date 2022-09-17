New Patch: Wayfort Expansions & Milking Cats

This patch introduces a big chunk of new customization for the Wayfort in preparation for future quests, as well as a bunch of intimate time with your girls' milkers (or Orlaith's milk hose).
0.5.15 Patch Notes:
- New sex scenes: Kasyrra’s Dungeon. If you’ve walked into the dungeon in Kas’s dream palace, you can ask about it… and then take Kas down and tie her up for some fun. (by Skow)
- New seamstress NPC, Hotaru, in the Fox Den.
- The Milking Barn now has scenes for working the stall with Cait (which also triggers her Enthiccening content)
- Livrea can now be encountered in the barn after you’ve sexed her. Includes a scene for you, her, and Cait.
- After completing Calise’s second quest and if you are on Kas’s romance path, she too will appear in the barn on rare occasion.
- Orlaith has a pair of new scenes, following up on her promise of forced blowjobs.
- Mallach’s temple has new scenes for working the rooms.
- Sandre & Caera can be moved to the Wayfort, with new interactions there.
- Vari is now a persistent encounter in her own new tile, rather than a random encounter. You can also get to the village even while she’s pregnant.
- You can add a dungeon to the Wayfort. (There are no interactions with NPCs in there yet, stay tuned.)
- You can also now access storage at the Wayfort’s vault, and if you have Dal’s rangers around or have built the Temple of Mallach, you’ll start getting passive income there.
- You can now purchase furnishings for your Wayfort from Farrah, or Gianna if she’s not around, when the fort’s fully repaired.
- New Busts: Marefolk Stylists, Hotaru, Kas’s new disguise, Spirit Wolf
- New CGs: Hotaru bathing, Quin knight set
- New Transformatives: Anubian (from Senja), Batfolk (from the Undermountain enemies), Satyr (randomly found in the Frostwood). Also a TF for making your tongue/cock/tail prehensile, bought from Senja.
