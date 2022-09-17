 Skip to content

Corruption of Champions II update for 17 September 2022

New Patch: Wayfort Expansions & Milking Cats

Corruption of Champions II update for 17 September 2022

This patch introduces a big chunk of new customization for the Wayfort in preparation for future quests, as well as a bunch of intimate time with your girls' milkers (or Orlaith's milk hose).

0.5.15 Patch Notes:

  • New sex scenes: Kasyrra’s Dungeon. If you’ve walked into the dungeon in Kas’s dream palace, you can ask about it… and then take Kas down and tie her up for some fun. (by Skow)
  • New seamstress NPC, Hotaru, in the Fox Den.
  • The Milking Barn now has scenes for working the stall with Cait (which also triggers her Enthiccening content)
  • Livrea can now be encountered in the barn after you’ve sexed her. Includes a scene for you, her, and Cait.
  • After completing Calise’s second quest and if you are on Kas’s romance path, she too will appear in the barn on rare occasion.
  • Orlaith has a pair of new scenes, following up on her promise of forced blowjobs.
  • Mallach’s temple has new scenes for working the rooms.
  • Sandre & Caera can be moved to the Wayfort, with new interactions there.
  • Vari is now a persistent encounter in her own new tile, rather than a random encounter. You can also get to the village even while she’s pregnant.
  • You can add a dungeon to the Wayfort. (There are no interactions with NPCs in there yet, stay tuned.)
  • You can also now access storage at the Wayfort’s vault, and if you have Dal’s rangers around or have built the Temple of Mallach, you’ll start getting passive income there.
  • You can now purchase furnishings for your Wayfort from Farrah, or Gianna if she’s not around, when the fort’s fully repaired.
  • New Busts: Marefolk Stylists, Hotaru, Kas’s new disguise, Spirit Wolf
  • New CGs: Hotaru bathing, Quin knight set
  • New Transformatives: Anubian (from Senja), Batfolk (from the Undermountain enemies), Satyr (randomly found in the Frostwood). Also a TF for making your tongue/cock/tail prehensile, bought from Senja.

