Patch 0.6 Now on PBE

Hey Everyone, It's Bruce.

Today we have an update on the progress for Patch 0.6!

The team has currently released Patch 0.6 to the Public Beta Environment, and is making great progress on finalizing the patch.

For folks who would like a sneak peak of Patch 0.6 early, all players have access the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on Steam, by following a few instructions (posted in our Discord). We welcome folks to test the patch on the PBE, and contribute to reporting any bugs found. Thank you to everyone who's helped out so far, as it has greatly contributed to us releasing the patch sooner.

If you are interested in joining the PBE and helping us ship this patch, join our Discord and check out #pbe-rules for more information on how to join in the testing!

Lastly, we're sorry about the visibility issues for updates on Patch 0.6’s release date. While we added an edit to our most recent dev blog a few days ago, it was definitely not clear enough. Going forward, we'll try to write Small Updates (like this one) on Steam to give Steam users more clear updates.

Thank you all for your patience as we work hard on making Sun Haven even better, and good luck, have fun to all the PBE players!