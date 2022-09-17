 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Twin Cores update for 17 September 2022

Build 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9535091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Bug fix: sometimes the end score was sent to a wrong Steam leaderboard.
  • Bug fix: it was possible to stop the ongoing send to the Steam leaderboard by directly going to the menu or replay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link