Build 1.1.7

Changelog:
- Bug fix: sometimes the end score was sent to a wrong Steam leaderboard.
- Bug fix: it was possible to stop the ongoing send to the Steam leaderboard by directly going to the menu or replay.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update