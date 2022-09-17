Updates v0.280-v0.283

Hi All,

I am pushing these updates a little early as there are some quality of life fixes as well as one crash bug appeared, and I wanted to fix that as soon as possible. Here are the details:

V0.280

Updated Brazilian Portuguese

Fixed "My Companion" (Pet/Owner) text not being updated when unit names changed or units died.

Pet Bowl art changed to make it more obvious that it is for the food attribute and not to fulfill the water attribute

Pet Food Bowl only requires raw meat to be filled now

Pet Food Bowl does not provide water attribute anymore

Water trough from 10 -> 20 uses (to make is much more desirable than pet water bowls because it is so much larger

Added Pet Water Bowl, a much smaller version of the trough that Pets will want to use. 5 uses vs 20 for the trough

Pet Water Bowl does not aid in taming wild cats

Pet Water Bowl increases water attribute at 500 per seconds vs 1000 for the trough

When clicking to dump items from containers, they not longer auto stack into other nearby containers.

Container Objects that have been Stopped will not be valid places to haul items to/from or to take items from for crafting.

Items on Stockpile Blockers will now be given a temporary +5 hauling priority to get them moved quickly.

V0.281

Lowered Desirability of Bread from 1 to 0.25 to allow Stew to be made before the Bread gets consumed

Lowered Desirability of Brose from 1 to 0.75

Food placed on the Serving Table is 2x as desirable as food stored in other places. This means tha t by setting the Foods the serving table allows, you can determine what will tend to get eaten first.

Fix for bug introduced in v0.280 when dumping items from storage onto a blocker

V0.282

Walls, Floors and Roofs can now be built into holes using the closest corner. This was seen when replacing a roof and being unable to replace the roof piece where the walls intersected.

Fix for a possible problem with the animal companion system that could lead to a large number of errors in the log file

Fixed Livestock stuck wandering indoors once they were indoors, even on sunny days.

Fixed issue with Livestock wandering where they would sometimes choose to wander into a doorway, causing the task to fail

Fixed Livestock getting stuck when wandering inside if they were locked inside

Fixed issue with diagonal openings in walls being seen as possible wander spots while livestock wandering (this lead to aborted paths)

Instinct Attribute always drains by at least 1 per second now, this should lead to 1 instinct hunt per day. (Causing Cats to deliver rabbits and rats)

V0.283