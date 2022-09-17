 Skip to content

Clanfolk update for 17 September 2022

Updates v0.280-v0.283

Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

I am pushing these updates a little early as there are some quality of life fixes as well as one crash bug appeared, and I wanted to fix that as soon as possible. Here are the details:

V0.280

  • Updated Brazilian Portuguese
  • Fixed "My Companion" (Pet/Owner) text not being updated when unit names changed or units died.
  • Pet Bowl art changed to make it more obvious that it is for the food attribute and not to fulfill the water attribute
  • Pet Food Bowl only requires raw meat to be filled now
  • Pet Food Bowl does not provide water attribute anymore
  • Water trough from 10 -> 20 uses (to make is much more desirable than pet water bowls because it is so much larger
  • Added Pet Water Bowl, a much smaller version of the trough that Pets will want to use. 5 uses vs 20 for the trough
  • Pet Water Bowl does not aid in taming wild cats
  • Pet Water Bowl increases water attribute at 500 per seconds vs 1000 for the trough
  • When clicking to dump items from containers, they not longer auto stack into other nearby containers.
  • Container Objects that have been Stopped will not be valid places to haul items to/from or to take items from for crafting.
  • Items on Stockpile Blockers will now be given a temporary +5 hauling priority to get them moved quickly.

V0.281

  • Lowered Desirability of Bread from 1 to 0.25 to allow Stew to be made before the Bread gets consumed
  • Lowered Desirability of Brose from 1 to 0.75
  • Food placed on the Serving Table is 2x as desirable as food stored in other places. This means tha t by setting the Foods the serving table allows, you can determine what will tend to get eaten first.
  • Fix for bug introduced in v0.280 when dumping items from storage onto a blocker

V0.282

  • Walls, Floors and Roofs can now be built into holes using the closest corner. This was seen when replacing a roof and being unable to replace the roof piece where the walls intersected.
  • Fix for a possible problem with the animal companion system that could lead to a large number of errors in the log file
  • Fixed Livestock stuck wandering indoors once they were indoors, even on sunny days.
  • Fixed issue with Livestock wandering where they would sometimes choose to wander into a doorway, causing the task to fail
  • Fixed Livestock getting stuck when wandering inside if they were locked inside
  • Fixed issue with diagonal openings in walls being seen as possible wander spots while livestock wandering (this lead to aborted paths)
  • Instinct Attribute always drains by at least 1 per second now, this should lead to 1 instinct hunt per day. (Causing Cats to deliver rabbits and rats)

V0.283

  • Removed Vent fix from v0.274 from Doors, so doors do not block travel when they are facing the wrong direction (when people are going ultra low budget with walls)
  • Fixed case with Composts where each time the game was loaded, the blocked items would reset
  • For the Compost, the mouse over text now indicates that the food items being added are spoiled
  • Fixed Crash when a worker tries to take a patient/baby to a room where they do not have a key. The Doctor task is now given a temporary key to allow doctors to complete their tasks. This could lead to a unit getting stuck in a room though after they stop being a doctor. This is better than a crash for the time being, but I will add a special exit task to handle this as well.

