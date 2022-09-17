Updates v0.280-v0.283

Hi All,
I am pushing these updates a little early as there are some quality of life fixes as well as one crash bug appeared, and I wanted to fix that as soon as possible. Here are the details:
V0.280
- Updated Brazilian Portuguese
- Fixed "My Companion" (Pet/Owner) text not being updated when unit names changed or units died.
- Pet Bowl art changed to make it more obvious that it is for the food attribute and not to fulfill the water attribute
- Pet Food Bowl only requires raw meat to be filled now
- Pet Food Bowl does not provide water attribute anymore
- Water trough from 10 -> 20 uses (to make is much more desirable than pet water bowls because it is so much larger
- Added Pet Water Bowl, a much smaller version of the trough that Pets will want to use. 5 uses vs 20 for the trough
- Pet Water Bowl does not aid in taming wild cats
- Pet Water Bowl increases water attribute at 500 per seconds vs 1000 for the trough
- When clicking to dump items from containers, they not longer auto stack into other nearby containers.
- Container Objects that have been Stopped will not be valid places to haul items to/from or to take items from for crafting.
- Items on Stockpile Blockers will now be given a temporary +5 hauling priority to get them moved quickly.
V0.281
- Lowered Desirability of Bread from 1 to 0.25 to allow Stew to be made before the Bread gets consumed
- Lowered Desirability of Brose from 1 to 0.75
- Food placed on the Serving Table is 2x as desirable as food stored in other places. This means tha t by setting the Foods the serving table allows, you can determine what will tend to get eaten first.
- Fix for bug introduced in v0.280 when dumping items from storage onto a blocker
V0.282
- Walls, Floors and Roofs can now be built into holes using the closest corner. This was seen when replacing a roof and being unable to replace the roof piece where the walls intersected.
- Fix for a possible problem with the animal companion system that could lead to a large number of errors in the log file
- Fixed Livestock stuck wandering indoors once they were indoors, even on sunny days.
- Fixed issue with Livestock wandering where they would sometimes choose to wander into a doorway, causing the task to fail
- Fixed Livestock getting stuck when wandering inside if they were locked inside
- Fixed issue with diagonal openings in walls being seen as possible wander spots while livestock wandering (this lead to aborted paths)
- Instinct Attribute always drains by at least 1 per second now, this should lead to 1 instinct hunt per day. (Causing Cats to deliver rabbits and rats)
V0.283
- Removed Vent fix from v0.274 from Doors, so doors do not block travel when they are facing the wrong direction (when people are going ultra low budget with walls)
- Fixed case with Composts where each time the game was loaded, the blocked items would reset
- For the Compost, the mouse over text now indicates that the food items being added are spoiled
- Fixed Crash when a worker tries to take a patient/baby to a room where they do not have a key. The Doctor task is now given a temporary key to allow doctors to complete their tasks. This could lead to a unit getting stuck in a room though after they stop being a doctor. This is better than a crash for the time being, but I will add a special exit task to handle this as well.
Changed files in this update