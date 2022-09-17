[UPDATE] 2022.09.17 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Improvement in controls

If a character hits a wall while moving, it slides along the wall.

The frequency of falling animation due to being stuck between objects has decreased.

# improvement in play

At the time of receiving High Priest Crow's first quest, a notification of the future direction of the story has been added.

Merchant Ledolg sells the bait.

Modified to expose NPC markers higher than player markers on the map.

# Fixed a bug