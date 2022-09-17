[UPDATE] 2022.09.17 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
# Improvement in controls
- If a character hits a wall while moving, it slides along the wall.
- The frequency of falling animation due to being stuck between objects has decreased.
# improvement in play
- At the time of receiving High Priest Crow's first quest, a notification of the future direction of the story has been added.
- Merchant Ledolg sells the bait.
- Modified to expose NPC markers higher than player markers on the map.
# Fixed a bug
- Tips for not being able to attack animals using spells have been removed.
Changed files in this update