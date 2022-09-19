Update 2335: New Sounds, Map Changes, & Effects!

Greetings agents, and welcome to update 2335! Listen up, because this update focuses on some key aspects of sneaking around in Intruder including sounds, glass, map updates, and more!

These are changes that don't pertain to a specific map or were not big enough to warrant their own section, but are still good to know about.

Grenades - All grenades have updated colliders and bounce a bit more.

Notes - Notes now display text and can be read from a distance.

Decoys - Decoys can now be placed much faster (1.5 -> 0.55 second cooldown).

Armor - Armor walking noises have been reduced in volume by 15%.

Hack Terminals - Terminals now have more text and flavor text when hacking. If the terminal transmits to a status monitor, an additional transmitting graphic has been added.

Mapmaker - Mapmakers can now allow falling package captures, add a cooldown between activator activations, enable unity events for terminal hacks, and add the transmitting graphics to terminals.

Glass

Whether or not you prefer to shoot, blast, or punch your way through glass, this update brings about some major changes to how glass works in Intruder.

Glass particles now have updated graphics to look more like real shards of glass.

Glass particles are now discrete and physical objects which means they will no longer fall through floors and interact with the environment accordingly.

Glass now has a different pitch when it breaks depending on the size of the pane.

Sounds

For a game where silently sneaking past your opponents and listening in on conversations is a pivotal part of the experience, we noticed that Intruder felt a bit empty in terms of sound and have brought in some new sounds for your listening pleasure!

Spatial Sounds

These new sounds can be heard by everyone around you, so listen in to try and gain intel on the enemy!

Grenade Impact - CS, Smoke, and Concussion Grenades now make noise when bouncing off of surfaces.

Laser sensor - Now makes a noise when sticking to a surface.

Shield - Now makes noises when falling down after being knocked out of someone's hands.

Package - Dropping a package off your back now makes a noise as it hits the floor.

Banana - How loud is a banana peel falling on the floor? Now you can find out as bananas now make noise on impact!

Cardboard Decoy - Decoys landing on the floor now make noise.

Hack Terminals - All terminals now have a fan noise that is audible when nearby.

Hacking - Hack terminals now use mechanical keyboards and HDD's that make noise when hacking.

Smoke - Smoke grenades now make noise as the smoke is released from the canister.

Bullet Casings - Discarded shells now make noise as they bounce around.

First Person Sounds

These new sounds can only be heard by the player making them, so don't feel like you have to be completely silent all the time.

Equipping Guns - All guns have unique equip sounds.

Equipping Gadgets - Most gadgets now make a standard equip sound.

Pickups - Armor and Guns now make a unique sound when being picked up.

Deployment - Deploying the Cardboard Decoy or Banana now makes a unique sound.

Fire Selector - Changing the firing mode of the Manta now makes a distinct click.

We also have some new features on your favorite Official Maps!

Riverside

Some major changes have come to Riverside, but overall it's still the map you know and love.

Gameplay Changes

Windows - Glass has been added to all openings, and now each pane breaks individually rather than in groups.

Garden - A new fence and denser vegetation should make it easier for an intruder to sneak through.

Map limits - You no longer die by wandering too far out of bounds, and some trucks have been added on the side of the road to denote the limit.

Non-Shootable Light - A non-shootable light has been added to the Bathroom Hall in B2 to illuminate players by the slit windows.

Shootable lights - New shootable lights added to Lab B and Garage hall. Shootable lights now have different texture than non-shootable lights

Shutters - Shutters have been added to most of the northern windows on the main floor of B2. These are fully penetrable by all bullets, and can be opened/closed with a switch.

Graphics and Bugfixes

Garbage cans - Added to B2 bathrooms so y'all can throw away your trash.

B2 Roof - The Bloon Cam no longer pops when flying over the roof of B2.

Graphics - Added frames to some openings, fixed some textures, fixed some lighting, and resolved some occlusion issues.

Cliffside

Cliffside has some minor changes to the map itself, but some big changes have come to Cliffside Raid!

Gameplay Changes

Windows - Glass has been added to all openings, and now each pane breaks individually rather than in groups. All windows that do not have a usable ledge underneath have been made slippery.

Cliffside Raid - The package locations have been moved a bit deeper into the rooms they are in, and a new extract has been added all the way down on the desert floor.

Graphics and Bugfixes

Graphics - Fixed some textures and some lighting.

Sticky Spots - Floor length windows have been fixed so you should no longer get stuck when trying to run through the empty panes.

Mountainside

Most changes were bugfixes or graphical changes, but a few changes have been made to help newer players as well.

Gameplay Changes

Ziplines - The zipline from the bridge booth to the cliffs has been made a bit easier to get on, and a rock has been added at the end of the garden zipline to prevent you from sliding into the ocean.

Falcon Code - A note has been placed next to the Falcon that explains where to find the code.

Windows - Glass has been added to all openings, and now each pane breaks individually rather than in groups. Bathroom windows slide open for silent entry.

Graphics and Bugfixes

Booths - Added green lights to guard booths, and added red lights and shutters to mountain tunnels.

Collision - Fixed a spot on pipes where the collision did not align with the model.

Graphics - Fixed some textures and some lighting.

All Official Maps

A few changes were made across all official maps, so check them out below!

Doors - Doors should no longer push players into walls.

Misaligned or floating objects - Many objects were moved to properly line up, which eliminates gaps, clipping, and other issues.

Clocks - Clocks now have updated models and move in sync with game time.

Bugfixes

As always, we are fixing bugs as often as possible. You can see some of the recent fixes below.

Smoke should no longer pass through surfaces as much as it has in the past.

Smoke and CS gas no longer work under water.

Laser Sensors no longer endlessly beep if someone is stationary in front of them.

Stumbling on a slippery surface should no longer spam the slipping noise.

Falcon Scope no longer gets washed out when in a bright light.

Corrected textures, updated texture resolutions, and fixed lighting on certain objects.

Back to back glass panes should both crack when shot through with a single bullet.

Can no longer have multiple players hack the same terminal for double hacks. Players can still simultaneously hack different terminals within the same group.

Can no longer hack after round end.

Bullet impact effects no longer float in the air if the object they were on is picked up.

Taking a picture with the Bloon Cam at the same frame a round ends no longer breaks the HUD.

Breaking glass and switching weapons simultaneously no longer locks your mouse or prevents you from changing weapons.

Multiple sounds have been cleaned up and optimized.