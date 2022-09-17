Update 0.5.12

This update was again supposed to be part of a much larger update, but the power supply on my computer died and needed to be replaced and in the meantime some issues were reported with the game so I just want to release this now with some of the intended content but mostly fixes to the bugs.

The main content update is the new weapons for the Venture faction, as well as two new bosses in the first Hex and Venture stages. There are also new lighting effects and a few minor balance tweaks.

Additionally, Status icons now drain in color as they elapse, giving additional info about how long a specific status will last.

The majority of what was intended for this update will be in the next one, but at least my computer is working again! I'll get back at it and have it out ASAP and until then see you in space!