Hey guys, finally the time has come and the first update (Alpha 1.1) comes out.

From the feedback I gave I have made some changes,

also there is a video and new pictures in the store now.

I hope we are all satisfied with the new changes and if you have any feedback

and suggestions for improvement feel free to drop by on our Discord.

Info for the next update will come on the Discord

-Small trees now give 2 logs medium 4 and large 6.

-Stones and sticks now no longer float when dropping.

-A system responsible for more languages has now been added.

If you want to have your language in the game, feel free to contact us in Discord and create a ticket.

-The bug caused by the menu in the game is now fixed.

-The options are now saved when exiting the game.

-The start of the game should now be faster.

-Colliders should now fit more appropriately on each item.

-Sound should now occur better.

-The keyboard layout is now customizable.