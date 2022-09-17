YARG: Update 1.0.1

Hello hello hello!

As expected, the release build had some things that needed tweaking. Thankfully it wasn't anything game-breaking, so all in all, I'd call that a success!

v1.0.1 changes:

Added:

Restored ability to skip the splash screen by pressing P (present in pre-release builds).

Fixed:

Level counter now doesn't show up in intro levels.

When a floppy disk is picked up, it now properly rotates around the player (it was previously off-centre).

Known bugs:

Too easy to accidentally jump on controller.

In Assist Mode, sometimes the invincibility toggle gets 'stuck'.

If you come across any bugs, feel free to @ me on Twitter or send me an email! And as usual, thank you for reading and I hope you'll enjoy!