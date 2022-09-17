YARG: Update 1.0.1

Hello hello hello!
As expected, the release build had some things that needed tweaking. Thankfully it wasn't anything game-breaking, so all in all, I'd call that a success!
v1.0.1 changes:
Added:
- Restored ability to skip the splash screen by pressing P (present in pre-release builds).
Fixed:
- Level counter now doesn't show up in intro levels.
- When a floppy disk is picked up, it now properly rotates around the player (it was previously off-centre).
Known bugs:
- Too easy to accidentally jump on controller.
- In Assist Mode, sometimes the invincibility toggle gets 'stuck'.
If you come across any bugs, feel free to @ me on Twitter or send me an email! And as usual, thank you for reading and I hope you'll enjoy!
- Santum
