Card Survival: Tropical Island - Full Release

Hello everyone!

The moment has finally come. After more than a year in Early Access and an extra year of development before that, Card Survival is finally ready.

We want to give our personal thanks to all the people that helped us improve the game by reporting bugs and making suggestions, to those who helped our game reach more people by creating content about it, to those who have given us fuel by expressing their love for the game and really to all the people who've given Card Survival a try,

We are very happy that you all exist. <3

Short Term Plans:

Our plan for now is to continue fixing bugs as we find them and pushing hotfixes as usual while I try to get more exposure for the game.

We'll also continue filling in the survival guide for the next few weeks until it's complete, hopefully soon! (-_-u)

Later in the month we're going to be releasing game achievements and more importantly, a free limited version of the game for those who want to give Card Survival a try before buying it.

Then, once things are a bit more settled we'd like to take a short break to recover and our plan would be to later return with an update for Halloween that should include the new Mermaid character, as well as new features and perks. We'd also like to release our iOS and Mac versions around this time.

On the background we'll also start working on performance improvements and potentially looking into starting the localisation process.

Long Term Plans:

Like we've mentioned in the past, our idea is to continue updating Card Survival at a lower pace while we slowly shift our focus to our upcoming games, including the new Card Quest and the next game in the Card Survival series.

The amount of updates we release will most likely be dependent on what reception the game gets. So if you liked Card Survival and you like how we do things, consider leaving us a review and telling others about the game. These things can really go a long way and we need all the help we can get. :)

GDWC

We are participating in the Game Development World Championship and we thought it might be a good idea to mention it here as any support could help Card Survival get some extra exposure.

You can help us improve our ranking by visiting our GDWC page, liking it or sharing it.

No registration is needed, so it's quite easy. :)

https://thegdwc.com/games/98d247eb-a40f-42fb-afe6-de490c598389

New Perks:

We've added a few new perks to the game. Nothing too fancy, but players should now be able to have perks to start in almost all locations of the island and even in an Abandoned Farm in the Secret Valley, just like the Farmer character.

Minor Improvements + Fixes and Hotfixes:

Guide Entries layouts have been reworked.

Blueprints steps now update better (images and numbers now change together).

Grandfather no longer shows the medicine tooltip for liquids that are not actually medicinal.

Grandpa and Macaques now drink proportionally to the amount of drink that is given to them.

Fixed some bugs that were causing roofs to collapse at strange times (again).

Fixed a bug that was preventing tide pools from updating when you're not there.

Added missing Yam and Mushroom Saturations to the Saturation List.

Added some missing Art.

Fixed some problems with alignment of visual elements in the journals

Right-clicking to put something in an inventory will move the view of the inventory to the thing you just put inside.

Clicking on locked blueprints that require another blueprint to be unlocked will take the view to that blueprint so you can check its requirements.

Added sounds to menues and buttons.

Drums now alter your mind less.

Cleaning actions with brooms now inform you when it's too dark to clean.

Fixed a bug where the time displayed by the confirmation popup on certain action didn't match the actual time of the action (for instance when detaching seats in the plane with the tourist)

Eggs now give a lot less food to partridge feeders.

Fixed bug that was preventing you from lighting tinder from a fire.

Leaves now give the proper value when used as fuel.

Sheltered Leaves can now be repaired with all leaves.

Added a scroll view to the "current status" effects of the stat inspection window (ginger stat window bug).

Fixed a bug where some chain of events would complete with a delay (macaque delay bug).

Tweaks and fixes to the Farmer.

Knapping is now easier to level up.

Fixed another roof bug.

Tweaks to farmer's journal.

Saturation system improvements.

Leaf Bed can now be built with every type of leaf.

Fixed a bug with the honey blueprint.

Visual improvements to blueprint research tab.

Fixed sorting issues in the blueprint list.

Implemented new Research System to replace Bluerptint Shop.

Fixed a bug with the collapsing roofs.

Balance Tweaks to saturation (specially on beach area food items)

Saturation now takes longer to cause nausea.

Added Tonic Water into the game.

Balancing Tweaks and improvements to the Malaria System.

That's all for now. Thank you all again for having shared this journey with us.

We'll be here in the forums and on discord as usual. ;)

See you around!