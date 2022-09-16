Free Update! Rubber Gothic transformation and the Mad Manor now LIVE!

Come one and all to Hanaja's Body for this glorious of updates! It's more content, FREE, available now and all thanks to the continued support and generosity of the Patreon subscribers!

The Milestone update content is all thanks to the fans of Hanaja's Body like YOU! Since the release, I compiled everyone's suggestions for new content they would like to see and then put it up to a vote. The winner was Gothic Rubber! Enjoy the strange and bizarre creatures of the Victorian Gothic zone, the Mad Manor, as Hanaja navigates through dangerous traps and mystifying tricks in order to save a very special someone... again.

Use her new rubber form to resist trap floors and a powerful new state called Static! Static is a state that does nothing... at first. Static takes into consideration ALL battler's Static count and adds it up at the end of each turn. Is the total amount of Static at the end of the turn is at or above a specific threshold, it will cause an electrical explosion, damaging enemies AND Hanaja, but also clearing all stacks of Static. Fortunately, Hanaja is extremely resistant to it while transformed into her new rubber form, but if not...

So let's break down all the exciting upgrades in this update:

NEW ZONE! Mad Manor - A Victorian Gothic themed zone with plenty of perplexing puzzles and mind melting foes. This can be accessed from the void after clearing the first four zones.

A Victorian Gothic themed zone with plenty of perplexing puzzles and mind melting foes. This can be accessed from the void after clearing the first four zones. From Zin with Love! The artist, Zinovia_Star, has volunteered her own OC to join in the fun. For those who clear the new dungeon in New Game+, be sure to check the mirror there for a super intense boss fight and a powerful augment.

The artist, Zinovia_Star, has volunteered her own OC to join in the fun. For those who clear the new dungeon in New Game+, be sure to check the mirror there for a super intense boss fight and a powerful augment. The Madame grows stronger?! Upon clearing the mansion, Madame "V" will get a buff during the final boss fight and her attacks may change to accommodate for the new transformation.

Upon clearing the mansion, Madame "V" will get a buff during the final boss fight and her attacks may change to accommodate for the new transformation. Describe me like your french girls. All transformations now have flavor text in their descriptions, alongside info on what skills that specific transformation provides in battle.

All transformations now have flavor text in their descriptions, alongside info on what skills that specific transformation provides in battle. Bugs 4 Hugs. Fixed various bugs, including the softlocks in the Cyber Hive, the incorrect parameter values displaying in battle, and the duplication bug (I think I got them all, it was a messy fix).

Fixed various bugs, including the softlocks in the Cyber Hive, the incorrect parameter values displaying in battle, and the duplication bug (I think I got them all, it was a messy fix). Three NEW Achievements but... Due to how the achievement code is set up, these will NOT appear if you are using an old save. If you want the new achievements, you must start a fresh new game. While not ideal, it's what I have to work with until I can figure out some sort of fix.

Due to how the achievement code is set up, these will NOT appear if you are using an old save. If you want the new achievements, you must start a fresh new game. While not ideal, it's what I have to work with until I can figure out some sort of fix. Buy More! Updated the ITEM Machines to sell all 4 type of state removing powders instead of progressively offering them as you progressed in the game. This should help those who struggle with enemies who stack states too aggressively on Hanaja.

Updated the ITEM Machines to sell all 4 type of state removing powders instead of progressively offering them as you progressed in the game. This should help those who struggle with enemies who stack states too aggressively on Hanaja. Odd freezes have been THAWED! There's been an issue that some people have with RPG Maker MV games where the visuals suddenly freeze but the game and audio are technically still playing. Thanks to the support of fans, I've addressed the problem and applied a solution so the freezing should be gone for good!

I think that's everything. It's been a crazy few weeks for me IRL, but I wanted to get this out to all of you sooner rather than later. Thank you ALL for your continued support of Hanaja's Body and all of my other games. If you enjoy this, let other curious people know by leaving a positive review on the platform of your purchase!

Stay safe and stay kinky!