Update 0.26 - 'Interior' released!

Avast, sailors!

We are happy to announce that the 0.26 update is moving to the main branch!

Detailed instructions on how to revert to the release branch from the beta branch can be found at the bottom of this page.

As usual, we want to thank all members of our community for supporting us - your feedback and suggestions are invaluable to us and continuously improve the quality of Wolfpack.

Sincerely,

The Wolfpack Team

Highlights



New animated engines!

Fully Modeled Interior

The initial state of the complete interior has been modeled and integrated to the game! After spending so many hours modeling the type VII interior, we are now finally releasing it to the main branch.

Player Interaction Menu

A new interaction menu has been added, from this menu you can quickly manage crew roles, add friends and manage bans. Access the player interaction menu by pressing TAB.

Improved Anti-Grief System

The new ban system in the player interaction menu allows you to blacklist players you do not want to play with anymore, it also grants the game host the ability to kick griefing players and adds better tools for managing a game in general. Access the player interaction menu by pressing TAB.

New Crew Role Management

A new crew role management system has been added - the captain can now assign player roles as they see fit, useful for that one friend that just can't be trusted with a specific compartment...



The captain may access the player interaction menu by pressing TAB.



Each player may be assigned a role from the drop-down menu. The passenger role limits the player from interacting with the systems in the U-boat.

Realistic Intercom System

A complete intercom system has been added! Gone is the ancient past where you would need to walk over to your crew to yell at them - you can now do so via the multiple intercom stations found in the different compartments! Ah, the wonders of modern technology...

New Periscope Overlays, Scales and Distance Tables

New and improved overlays, scales and distance tables have been added - Blaming the overlay when your torpedoes miss the mark is no longer a valid excuse!

What now?

New radio and sonar equipment

The new radio and sonar rooms are still under construction. The old equipment works the same as before, but we intend to add a lot more equipment and detail to these compartments. Most of the essential stuff in the radio room has been modeled by Koji, and he will move on working on the sonar room shortly.

Animation and Interaction

We have modeled everything! Now comes animation, interaction, sound effects and gameplay impact!

We are currently developing a new crew role. The Engine Chief will operate the diesel engines and the electric motors.





What's next?

Want to know more?

The best place for community outreach and news will always be on our steam page and in our Discord server.

Known issues

No larger known issues at this time, if you find a bug - please report it in our Discord.

Accessing the public beta branch/reverting to the release branch

Step 1:

Right-click Wolfpack in your Steam library.

Step 2:

Select “Properties” in the drop-down menu.

Step 3:

Select “Betas” in the menu on the left.

Step 4:

Select “beta” in the opt-in drop-down menu.

Steam should now prompt you to update Wolfpack to download the new version, if you wish to revert to another branch, you can use the same instructions.