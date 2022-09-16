September 16 Updates (v2)

Second update of the day fixing many more construction/build issues.
- Items can now be moved between first and second stories.
- Fixed most bugs where item would be highlighted red when leaving bounds of saloon and coming back during build and edit modes.
- Added daily revenue and costs to daily cash tooltip in top bar showing exactly was spent and earned for the day so far.
- Added alert to show if owning stock in a drink or food family but nothing researched.
- Alert icons slightly larger.
- Fixed bug when in edit mode and clicking on the edit button would make the item disappear.
- Fixed bug where firing staff member would cause inability to assign weapon to someone else.
- Fixed bug where businesses like rival saloon or train station could be purchased if owners were killed.
More to come.
Changed files in this update