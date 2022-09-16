 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 16 September 2022

September 16 Updates (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9534390

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Second update of the day fixing many more construction/build issues.

  • Items can now be moved between first and second stories.
  • Fixed most bugs where item would be highlighted red when leaving bounds of saloon and coming back during build and edit modes.
  • Added daily revenue and costs to daily cash tooltip in top bar showing exactly was spent and earned for the day so far.
  • Added alert to show if owning stock in a drink or food family but nothing researched.
  • Alert icons slightly larger.
  • Fixed bug when in edit mode and clicking on the edit button would make the item disappear.
  • Fixed bug where firing staff member would cause inability to assign weapon to someone else.
  • Fixed bug where businesses like rival saloon or train station could be purchased if owners were killed.

More to come.

