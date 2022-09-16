- Editor Changes
- Reduced the increments when manipulating objects rotation for more precise placement
- Switched straighten faultline modifier key to CTRL
- Draw faultlines using a box - use SHIFT
- Camera Functionality
- Cel shade, Simplify and Top2D is a per camera setting now
- Custom camera settings saves with STG file
- Minimum of one camera required
- Overwrite camera option if camera name is the same
- Added Undo for Scanned Bays
- Save print layout and custom images to STG file and Stage Central
- New Props
- Step up 4ft, 2 and 3 steps
- Sliding metal door
- Bug fixes
- ISMOC logo keeps getting saved, regardless of whether you're using ISMOC WSB or not.
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 16 September 2022
Editor and Camera Changes, Steps and Sliding Door Props
Patchnotes via Steam Community
