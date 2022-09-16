 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 16 September 2022

Editor and Camera Changes, Steps and Sliding Door Props

Share · View all patches · Build 9534359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Editor Changes
  • Reduced the increments when manipulating objects rotation for more precise placement
  • Switched straighten faultline modifier key to CTRL
  • Draw faultlines using a box - use SHIFT
  • Camera Functionality
  • Cel shade, Simplify and Top2D is a per camera setting now
  • Custom camera settings saves with STG file
  • Minimum of one camera required
  • Overwrite camera option if camera name is the same
  • Added Undo for Scanned Bays
  • Save print layout and custom images to STG file and Stage Central
  • New Props
  • Step up 4ft, 2 and 3 steps
  • Sliding metal door
  • Bug fixes
  • ISMOC logo keeps getting saved, regardless of whether you're using ISMOC WSB or not.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link