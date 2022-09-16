 Skip to content

Gloomwood update for 16 September 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.217

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Increased stealth benefit from Lean action as long as body is obscured
  • Tweaked AI vertical vision to reduce spotting players directly above
  • Increased the size of safes to allow players to hide in them
  • Added a certain special Looking Glass-style code for safes
  • Adjusted ammunition/supplies on all difficulties

Difficulty: Full Moon

  • Incoming player damage set to 150%
  • AI combat movement speed increased to 120%
  • AI attack speed increased to 120%
  • AI projectile speed increased to 120%
  • AI sight angle modifier increased to 110%
  • AI sight range modifier increased to 110%
  • AI hearing radius modifier increased to 120%

Enemy: Axe Woodsman

  • Increased speed of axe windup and recovery
  • Received a significant movement speed boost when in close proximity to their target

Enemy: Rifle Huntsman

  • Increased maximum rifle shooting distance to 30 meters (from 15)

Enemy: Fishdog

  • Bite damage increased to 15-18 (up from 10-12)
  • Received a movement speed boost when in close proximity to the target
  • 'Bark' sound can now be heard from further away (including from other Fishdogs)

New Enemy Variant: Armored Huntsman

  • Does not receive backstab damage from the Canesword
  • Immune to physical damage in the torso/head region and resistant to physical damage elsewhere
  • Resistant to bullet damage in the torso/head region

Level: Fishery

  • Added inventory manual note that documents all special inventory actions
  • Added additional secret area

Level: Mines

  • Added additional Fishdogs on the higher difficulties
  • Added Armored Huntsmen on the higher difficulties

Level: Lighthouse

  • Tweaked tavern exterior and cellar geometry and added note to improve flow
  • Tweaked AI patrols to feel a bit more natural
  • Added Armored Huntsmen

Fixes

  • Fixed Brightness menu slider arrows not working correctly
  • Fixed issue where Brightness menu contrast images would not factoring base contrast correctly when first opening
  • Fixed issue where AI would fail to load task queue correctly and walk in place on load
  • Fixed issue where AI would cancel search unexpectedly
  • Fixed save/load issue with AI failing to return to leash
  • Fixed issue where AI conversations would not resume correctly when loading a save
  • Fixed issue where Fishdog bark/howl teasers would continue to play after they are disabled
  • Fixed key for padlock along Lighthouse coastal path not having correct id/description tags
  • Fixed issue where tutorial prompts would appear even with tutorials turned off
  • Improved handling of broken/corrupt user.ini parsing
  • Set default text culture to Invariant Culture to help prevent non-English OS issues
  • Fixed various null refs and potential crashes

