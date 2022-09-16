Patch Notes v0.1.217

General
- Increased stealth benefit from Lean action as long as body is obscured
- Tweaked AI vertical vision to reduce spotting players directly above
- Increased the size of safes to allow players to hide in them
- Added a certain special Looking Glass-style code for safes
- Adjusted ammunition/supplies on all difficulties
Difficulty: Full Moon
- Incoming player damage set to 150%
- AI combat movement speed increased to 120%
- AI attack speed increased to 120%
- AI projectile speed increased to 120%
- AI sight angle modifier increased to 110%
- AI sight range modifier increased to 110%
- AI hearing radius modifier increased to 120%
Enemy: Axe Woodsman
- Increased speed of axe windup and recovery
- Received a significant movement speed boost when in close proximity to their target
Enemy: Rifle Huntsman
- Increased maximum rifle shooting distance to 30 meters (from 15)
Enemy: Fishdog
- Bite damage increased to 15-18 (up from 10-12)
- Received a movement speed boost when in close proximity to the target
- 'Bark' sound can now be heard from further away (including from other Fishdogs)
New Enemy Variant: Armored Huntsman
- Does not receive backstab damage from the Canesword
- Immune to physical damage in the torso/head region and resistant to physical damage elsewhere
- Resistant to bullet damage in the torso/head region
Level: Fishery
- Added inventory manual note that documents all special inventory actions
- Added additional secret area
Level: Mines
- Added additional Fishdogs on the higher difficulties
- Added Armored Huntsmen on the higher difficulties
Level: Lighthouse
- Tweaked tavern exterior and cellar geometry and added note to improve flow
- Tweaked AI patrols to feel a bit more natural
- Added Armored Huntsmen
Fixes
- Fixed Brightness menu slider arrows not working correctly
- Fixed issue where Brightness menu contrast images would not factoring base contrast correctly when first opening
- Fixed issue where AI would fail to load task queue correctly and walk in place on load
- Fixed issue where AI would cancel search unexpectedly
- Fixed save/load issue with AI failing to return to leash
- Fixed issue where AI conversations would not resume correctly when loading a save
- Fixed issue where Fishdog bark/howl teasers would continue to play after they are disabled
- Fixed key for padlock along Lighthouse coastal path not having correct id/description tags
- Fixed issue where tutorial prompts would appear even with tutorials turned off
- Improved handling of broken/corrupt user.ini parsing
- Set default text culture to Invariant Culture to help prevent non-English OS issues
- Fixed various null refs and potential crashes
Changed files in this update