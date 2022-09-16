 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 16 September 2022

Patch Notes (v2.5614):

Bug Fixes:

  • The ball now properly bounces off the walls in Koshien Stadium multiplayer.
  • All players can now see the jersey change when a player changes it while on the field in Free Roam.

Improvements:

  • Improved the AI’s reaction to the ball when it is on the ground in 1v1.
  • Adjusted single player teleportation mechanics so medium teleports to infield more and high teleports more often.

New Features:

  • Added teleportation settings and descriptions to the chalkboard menu at the beginning of the game.

