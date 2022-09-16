Patch Notes (v2.5614):

Bug Fixes:
- The ball now properly bounces off the walls in Koshien Stadium multiplayer.
- All players can now see the jersey change when a player changes it while on the field in Free Roam.
Improvements:
- Improved the AI’s reaction to the ball when it is on the ground in 1v1.
- Adjusted single player teleportation mechanics so medium teleports to infield more and high teleports more often.
New Features:
- Added teleportation settings and descriptions to the chalkboard menu at the beginning of the game.
Changed files in this update