More fixes!

A bunch of fixes have landed. Fixing some new issues as well as some longer standing bugs. This is beginning to become a pattern now: a release adds new features and content and a fix release comes out soon after.
Thank you to everyone who has been filing bugs! Easy to reproduce issues get fixed much faster making the game better for everyone!
Version 0.4.5:
- Fix for keys not always dropping from monsters
- Fix for dungeons that are cleared of monsters, but not detected as cleared
- Broken Portal quest logs now point to correct location for next quest step
- Fix missing/duplicate L5 Tactician skill
- Fix town quest dungeon located on top of town
- Variety of quest fixes
- Correct a number of typos
- Fix issue where collectables and monsters interfered
- Fix bug where looking at character stats could affect HP
Changed files in this update