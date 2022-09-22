Session: Skate Sim V1.0 Starts Now

Early Access is over and we're moving to the next level of Session: Skate Sim, full launch. It's full steam ahead, with new locations to skate, new pros to play as, a slew of new boards, new brands, and gear to collect.

We're also introducing some new gameplay features like liptricks (these are still in an early stage of development, but you should already be able to pull off some clean transitions), reworked audio (you'll feel it when dropping from height in this update), a ton of bug fixes, and more. We'll put the full list below, but for now, take a look at the launch trailer!

We've said this before, but launch isn't the end of the road for Session and work has already begun on the first patch and DLC drop planned for the end of this year. Stay tuned for more info on that.

1.0 Patch Notes

General

Reworked Journey Mode taking the player through all cities and locations

Game has now been fully localized in 12 languages

Achievements have been added

New gear and brands have been added into the game PLEASE NOTE: all saves from Early Access will be erased for compatibility with the updated Journey Mode.

Gameplay Features

Slams / Bails New ragdoll animations when falling off the board. Also added an option to not get back on the board until you press a button.

Transit System Updated all Transit related UI, added the possibility to use it from the Pause Menu and from the Apartment

Powerslides Updated powerslide controls and handling

Lip Tricks New type of tricks, available when inputting powerslides on coping and transitions to edges

True Stance Grinds Trick recognition should now be more faithful to real life usage

Camera Filters Screne filters, both for in-game and for Editor usage

Full Audio Rework Added tons of SFX, reworked most of the ones already present. Notable improvements on bails, landing from high up, cruising on different surfaces

Flip / Scoop desync We now have the ability to desynchronize the Flip and Scoop of tricks, in order to add more variety to the already huge trick list



New Skaters

7 new skaters have been added to the roster:

Skaters

Annie Guglia

Louie Barletta

Ryan Thompson

Jahmir Brown

Torey Pudwill

Nora Vasconcellos

Samarria Brevard

New Maps

Welcome to San Francisco as you skate across some truly iconic skate spots in:

SFC - Pier 7

SFC - China Banks

Removed

As part of this update, Legacy Controls and Party Games have been removed from Session: Skate Sim.

Pre-order Content - Brandalised Pack

Everyone who supported the game in Early Access on Steam should have received the Brandalised Pack which has been added with this update.

Upper body customization options (x8)

Deck graphics (x8)

Supporter Edition Content

The Deluxe Edition has been added to Steam and can be purchased as part of a bundle: