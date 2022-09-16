 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 16 September 2022

Updates for build v0.9.64

Share · View all patches · Build 9533856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This build fixes a lot of the text grammar and typos (~90+ edits).
The phones now load with the correct screen when loading a game.
The mouse scrolling was updated to work consistently through various menus.

Thanks!

Larry

Changed files in this update

Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link