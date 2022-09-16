Updates for build v0.9.64

Hello there,
This build fixes a lot of the text grammar and typos (~90+ edits).
The phones now load with the correct screen when loading a game.
The mouse scrolling was updated to work consistently through various menus.
Thanks!
Larry
