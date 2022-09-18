New lobby system for Steamworks Multiplayer; Migrated to new SteamNetwork API

A big new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.34.0.0) This update adds public lobby support for Steamworks multiplayer games via Steam Matchmaking. Now, anyone can create a lobby and any player can join it. Lobbies are restricted to 2 players each, and players must be within the same region. This was all built using the Steam backbone and server infrastructure, so it is pretty robust. This has been a hotly requested feature, so I hope everyone enjoys it! Inviting players through the Steam friends list is still available for those to wish to use it.

Also, this update migrates to the new SteamNetworking API for Steamworks online multiplayer games. The previously used Steam Networking communication is deprecated, so migrating to the new version ensures no interruption in Steamworks multiplayer game access. There are also upgrades with the new network communication API that improves responsiveness and consistency of gameplay.

There are a few Steam Friends bug fixes as well. Here are the full release notes for v1.34.0.0:

Added support for public Steamworks Lobbies for online multiplayer

-This opens up online multiplayer and discovery between all players on Steam

-This uses the Steam Matchmaking system

-Steamworks multiplayer games used to only be available by inviting players from the friends list

--This is still available for those who want to use it

-Anyone can now create a lobby for other players to join

-Added a lobby browser to search for games to join

--This browser will find lobbies in your region

--Displays the user name and game options for each lobby

-Lobbies are limited to 2 players each

-The previous Steam Networking API used by BlastZone 2 was deprecated some time ago

-The new API may improve responsiveness and consistency of Steamworks multiplayer games

-Using the new API ensures there will be no online multiplayer service interruptions if the old API is removed

Added Steam name displays for the client and server for all Steamworks multiplayer games

Sending online multiplayer chat messages now always uses each player's Steam username if they are connected to Steam

-When not connected to Steam, it falls back to using each player's current world leaderboard name

-Will show a consistent "connecting..." display until the connection times out or succeeds

Fixed an issue that a Steam friend invitation isn't always received by the client

Users running a Direct UDP or Direct TCP multiplayer game can no longer accept Steam friend invites

-This was done to prevent bugs that would occur in these circumstances

Renamed the "Online (Steam)" multiplayer type option to "Steam Friends"

Added a new multiplayer type option "Steam Lobbies" to access the new lobby system

Renamed "Online (UDP)" and "Online (TCP)" multiplayer type options to "Direct UDP" and "Direct TCP" respectively

Added localization for all Steam multiplayer connectivity messages

Adjusted the blending of ship stat bars during menu transitions for all ship selection screens

Fixed several elements of the online multiplayer server selection screen not fading during menu transitions

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.34.0.0” or higher. Enjoy!