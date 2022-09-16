The "Welcome Home" Update!

Once again, the pulsating mass of flesh we keep in the basement has birthed a Dread Delusion update from its unseemly orifice - and this one's a biggun.

The Player Housing Update adds a whole new island, with a manor that can be purchased and upgraded - along with a whole new quest chain. We've also added blocking and parrying to add an extra oomph to combat.

THORNWOOD MANOR

Past the gnarled trees of southern Hallowshire is a rotting husk of a structure: Thornwood Manor. It's currently for sale, with the promise it could be restored to its former glory.

But there are rumours that something is amiss with the manor - that there are reasons it has been abandoned for so long, and that it may harbour secrets better left undisturbed...

New player housing property: Thornwood Manor

Four upgradeable sections: including a Workshop, Library and Garden

Customisable furnishings and trophies

A unique quest chain to uncover the manor's dark secrets

CUSTOMISABLE HOUSING

Thornwood Manor is the first player house to be added to Dread Delusion, and while it will certainly be the largest and most impressive - it won't be the last. It utilises a new set of mechanics for upgrading and customising properties that you'll be seeing more of in future updates.



When a section of a property has been fully upgraded, it can be furnished with different decorative themes and adorned with trophies. As you pass certain milestones you may find you unlock more trophy types to be displayed around your properties!

BLOCKING AND PARRYING

Another significant new feature is the Block and Parry systems. Now, with any melee weapon you can press the Block action to negate incoming enemy damage, provided you have enough stamina.

Time it just right, though - and you'll Parry an enemy attack: completely catching them off-guard and rendering them defenceless for a precious few moments.

As with everything in the Early Access build, the Block and Parry systems are still being tweaked and we'd love to hear your feedback.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.

_

Patch Notes

_

Major:

Player Housing has been added. Furnish and create your own piece of the Oneiric Isles

has been added. Furnish and create your own piece of the Oneiric Isles Player can now Block & Parry attacks, further fleshing out physical combat.

& attacks, further fleshing out physical combat. A New Quest Line has been added

Miscellaneous:

Library system: allows players to re-read any book they've previously read, at a certain library trigger

allows players to re-read any book they've previously read, at a certain library trigger Revamped Music System has been added (will be expanded in the future)

has been added (will be expanded in the future) Door animations will now reset when switching areas, meaning they will always start "closed".

Changed the minimum time between footsteps while sprinting; making faster sounds

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the player could not select the night rest option while in the dawn phase of the day.

Fixed an Issue causing the lore interactable above the bed in the mini lore dungeon in the Hallow zone to be invisible

Fixed bug that would cause spells to get stuck in "cancelling" state if they spammed the cast key

Weapons will no longer cause damage when unsheathed

Fixed an issue causing both low-def and high def versions of a tree to show simultaneously

Fixed Various Prop Placement issues such as floating trees, vases, chests, and ground clipping through building floors

Fixed an issue causing the Player Fortress's trees not to switch to the higher detail version

Fixed issue with "Golden Typhos" quest

_

