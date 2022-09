- Updated Shaders

Together with the new shader there will also be a foliage overhaul, I’ve only added 2 trees to a small town in the cove, the grass will be added in a future update.

- Added Settings Menu

Temporary Settings menu with a few basic options, everything will save between sessions.

- Fixed Buoy Bugs

Buoys can now be picked up again and won’t be colliding with each other.