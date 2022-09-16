v1.0.11 is Live!

Update 1.0.11 is live.
This is a quick update of the game, addressing the bugs that ware pointed out on the Steam forum to us and also some other fixes. Another update enabling a full controller support and new content is due for next month
Changelog:
- Update to the Credits page in the Main menu
- Fixing the remapping key for robbing.
- Addind a dynamic key system to the game
- Fixing getting stuck issue in the Opera
- Fixing getting stuck issue in the Theater
- Fixing getting stuck and being blocked issue in the Cinema
- Updating the Save transitions
- Fixed a bug in the Construction Mode views
- Fixed a NPC pathway that was going through buildings at game start
Changed files in this update