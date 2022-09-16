 Skip to content

Urban Tale update for 16 September 2022

v1.0.11 is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.11 is live.

This is a quick update of the game, addressing the bugs that ware pointed out on the Steam forum to us and also some other fixes. Another update enabling a full controller support and new content is due for next month

Changelog:

  • Update to the Credits page in the Main menu
  • Fixing the remapping key for robbing.
  • Addind a dynamic key system to the game
  • Fixing getting stuck issue in the Opera
  • Fixing getting stuck issue in the Theater
  • Fixing getting stuck and being blocked issue in the Cinema
  • Updating the Save transitions
  • Fixed a bug in the Construction Mode views
  • Fixed a NPC pathway that was going through buildings at game start

Changed files in this update

