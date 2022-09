FIXES 9-16

-UI WILL NO LONGER GO ON VACATION AFTER A BATH

-LANCERS WILL NOW CORRECTLY DIE FROM STRIKES ABOVE OR BELOW

-BONNIE SKULLS WILL NOW VISUALLY FLIP DIRECTION ON BOUNCES

-MINOR TWEAK 1H-1

-OPENING CHESTS SHOULD NOW HALT MOMENTUM PREVENTING SHENANIGANS

-HOLLOW VERSIONS OF BOSSES WILL NO LONGER SHOW THE CUTSCENE FOR THE NORMAL MODE IF NORMAL IS NOT YET BEATEN (STOP BEATING HOLLOWS FIRST. WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS?)

-ADJUSTED LEER'S AGRO TRIGGER TO PREVENT SHENANIGANS

-LEER'S PHASE 2 NERFED

-URLD