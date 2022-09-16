 Skip to content

Nomad Survival update for 16 September 2022

Patch 1.6.3 - Gamepad Compatibility Update

Patch 1.6.3 - Build 9533306

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Finally, Nomad Survival is now Gamepad compatible in a way that isn't too questionable. Hopefully this will make the game more playable in the Steam Deck in particular. You can finally adjust sliders and more on a Gamepad! Wow, what a concept!

This is mostly just polishing up the game as it moves towards 1.0.

Anyway, here's the list:

  • Gamepad / Keyboard compatibility has been greatly expanded. They now work on everything except the skill trees of the Pets menu.

  • When loading up Nomad Survival, it now detects the language of your Operating System and automatically sets your language in-game to that, if available. Language can still be changed in-game.

  • You no longer need to restart the game client to change Language.

  • Various language fixes.

  • Fixed issue where Spectral Sword and Spectral Bow wouldn't roam around the player.

  • Fixed issue where if a Boss enemy is targeting the Whisper Spirit, it would still face the player. This was strictly a visual bug.

Thanks again, everyone! Stay awesome.

