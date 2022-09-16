Patch 1.6.3 - Gamepad Compatibility Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9533306 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 18:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Finally, Nomad Survival is now Gamepad compatible in a way that isn't too questionable. Hopefully this will make the game more playable in the Steam Deck in particular. You can finally adjust sliders and more on a Gamepad! Wow, what a concept!

This is mostly just polishing up the game as it moves towards 1.0.

Anyway, here's the list:

Gamepad / Keyboard compatibility has been greatly expanded. They now work on everything except the skill trees of the Pets menu.

When loading up Nomad Survival, it now detects the language of your Operating System and automatically sets your language in-game to that, if available. Language can still be changed in-game.

You no longer need to restart the game client to change Language.

Various language fixes.

Fixed issue where Spectral Sword and Spectral Bow wouldn't roam around the player.

Fixed issue where if a Boss enemy is targeting the Whisper Spirit, it would still face the player. This was strictly a visual bug.

Thanks again, everyone! Stay awesome.