Update 2022.09.16.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.09.16.0
FIX:
- In training mode (aka HEMA mode) the fight now will stop 0.4 seconds after one of the fencers scores a point (0.4 seconds is the time for an afterblow, after this time it won't be scored). The fight will resume after 3.5 seconds.
- Fixed regression where High and Low guard was not triggering after scoring a hit in training mode
- Fixed a small bug in the Credits panel
NEW:
- School Gym Arena: added a modern fencing scoring machine which will work in training mode
