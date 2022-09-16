 Skip to content

Hellish Quart update for 16 September 2022

Update 2022.09.16.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.09.16.0

FIX:

  • In training mode (aka HEMA mode) the fight now will stop 0.4 seconds after one of the fencers scores a point (0.4 seconds is the time for an afterblow, after this time it won't be scored). The fight will resume after 3.5 seconds.
  • Fixed regression where High and Low guard was not triggering after scoring a hit in training mode
  • Fixed a small bug in the Credits panel

NEW:

  • School Gym Arena: added a modern fencing scoring machine which will work in training mode

