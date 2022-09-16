Patch 1.1 is Now Live!

Hey Heroes!

We'd like to thank everyone for their support, love and feedback. Gordian Quest 1.0 was not the end of our journey! In fact, we have just released patch 1.1 and it is now on the live build.

Patch 1.1 consists of some changes that improves the game based off player feedback. The full list of changes includes the following:

Differentiating Enemies

We have shuffled and adjusted some enemy skills. Instead of shifting to another cell, enemies will perform a specific action. This change has been now implemented to all Acts of Campaign Mode. This will allow for more immersive battles and awareness from the player, thus providing a bigger challenge.

Speaking of challenges...

Difficulty and Campaign Changes

We have made Hard the new Normal mode, making Normal the new Easy. This means Torment difficulty has been significantly pushed up, allowing players to take on even bigger, meaner challenges.

To add onto this, dungeons for Acts 2, 3 and 4 have been significantly reduced, improving the overall pacing of the game.

Better Onboarding

We now welcome our new adventurers warmly with better onboarding. Tutorials will now appear for majority of new mechanics: From Skills Grids to Camping. We are also currently working on QoL improvements and a more fluid UI.

We want to ensure that our instructions and descriptions are clear so feel free to let us know your thoughts!

Controller users rejoice! Our first pass of Controller Support has now arrived! Gordian Quest is fully compatible with Dualshock/Dualsense and Xbox Controllers.

We are working on further enhancing this compatibility with many types of controllers, including Nintendo Switch and Steam Controller. This is also in line with our plans to port the game to consoles like Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4/5.

Other Changes

First pass of Italian localization is now available.

Supplies are no longer consumed when traveling. They are instead more prominently used in camps and events.

Tier 4 and 5 items now begin dropping at level 60/80. Certain affixes on them will have higher value ranges.

Tier 1/2/3 items no longer drop past level 36/60/80, keeping items dropped in the later game more relevant.

We'd love to hear from you! Reach out to us on Reddit, Discord or the Steam Forums.

And last but not least, if you haven't already, please consider giving us a positive review on Steam if you like how we are doing so far. It would really mean a lot to us. Thanks! :haha_gq: