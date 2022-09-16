 Skip to content

A.W.O.L. update for 16 September 2022

Update notes for SEP-16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Less than 24 hours ago we released A.W.O.L. to the public and seeing the reaction from fans and players has been amazing. We want to thank you all for your support, your feedback, and for playing and enjoying our game.

We've pushed a minor update to A.W.O.L. fixing a handful of gameplay and visual issues:

  • The file awol_customize.con has been moved to the root user directory, allowing you to make gameplay changes to things like enemy health and behaviors, weapon damages, and other gameplay settings. Have fun!
  • Fixing objective text not displaying correctly under certain conditions
  • Fixing glass and other breakable surfaces still remaining blockable / hitscanable after they break
  • Fixing issue with player hitbox being too big in some instances, making it seem like enemies can shoot around corners
  • Improving AI Bot return teleport conditions
  • Attempting to improve performance in Jungle levels by adding distance/LOD effect to some visual models (more extensive fixes of this nature to come)
  • Fixing TROR portal issue in several maps where areas will suddenly not be able to be shot through or causing other visual problems
  • Fixing several minor visual effects or issues in several maps

We greatly appreciate the feedback we've received and will continue making changes and updates as issues are reported. Please join us in our Discord server for more info and to stay up-to-date with A.W.O.L.!

