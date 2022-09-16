Yellow fog veining, new underwater hazard, practice target - v0.21

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing Yellow fog veining, new underwater hazard, practice target, some changes and some fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- Yellow fog veining (sometimes flowing high purity Urlid)
- new underwater hazard
- practice target build (increases "Guns" stat)
- player body now casts a shadow & shadows are cast onto player body
- feet obstruction adaptation (e.g., running into walls)
- new props/objects
- underwater ambient sound
- new collectable log
- hint for attempting to reload without ammo/fuel
- magazine drop sounds
- walking in Urblob sound
CHANGED
- Urblob now also spawns at specific places (interiors, underground, etc.)
- only proper guarding covers you now
- player body now has much better lighting & shading
- you can now burn Urblob & Urdust with acid
- underwater view is way more limited now (by depth) & has a more realistic look
- lowered trees & bushes health
- super flamer better detection & more powerful against enemies
- flying enemies now try to avoid flying in bushes
- buffed Urdust armor
- lowered glue trap cost
- buffed spikes trap
- pissing particle is now more centered
FIXED
- player body flashlight lighting rough snap to black at certain angle
- fall damage sometimes didn't register
- Urblob sometimes caused low frame rate
- the newly added herb couldn't be reproduced in garden
- piping system ignored toilets
Changed files in this update