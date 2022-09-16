Yellow fog veining, new underwater hazard, practice target - v0.21

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing Yellow fog veining, new underwater hazard, practice target, some changes and some fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

Yellow fog veining (sometimes flowing high purity Urlid)

new underwater hazard

practice target build (increases "Guns" stat)

player body now casts a shadow & shadows are cast onto player body

feet obstruction adaptation (e.g., running into walls)

new props/objects

underwater ambient sound

new collectable log

hint for attempting to reload without ammo/fuel

magazine drop sounds

walking in Urblob sound

CHANGED

Urblob now also spawns at specific places (interiors, underground, etc.)

only proper guarding covers you now

player body now has much better lighting & shading

you can now burn Urblob & Urdust with acid

underwater view is way more limited now (by depth) & has a more realistic look

lowered trees & bushes health

super flamer better detection & more powerful against enemies

flying enemies now try to avoid flying in bushes

buffed Urdust armor

lowered glue trap cost

buffed spikes trap

pissing particle is now more centered

FIXED