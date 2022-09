Share · View all patches · Build 9533182 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 19:09:24 UTC by Wendy

A quick small patch has been administered to Dont get tagged which includes:

Level 7 curser lock being disabled.

Laser end screem text spelling errors rectified.

Train end screen text spelling errors rectified.

I would like to add that the feedback and postive support has been amazing and glad you lot are enjoying my game!

keep on running :)