T-Rex, Omaha Beach and More! - V0.6

Hello everyone. Again we are sorry for the delay, but alpha v0.6 has arrived! Below I will list the changes.

-New Omaha Beach remake. A large scaled up version of the iconic location. Placing units in the water will spawn them in U-boats.(This map was part of the reason for delay, we need to develop a spawning system for the AI)

-New T-Rex unit! That's right, this big boy is finally in the game!

-New Orc fantasy unit!

--New ranged behavior, 'goal attack range'. Ranged units will fire upon their enemy when in range, however between firing they will run forward slightly until they are at their preferred distance. This allows units in the back to also get in range with their enemy. This also nerfed ranged units that had slightly farther attack range to not be as effective against units with less range.

-Fixed bug where the AI sometimes fell to the ground at the very start, injuring or even killing them.

-Null team switch UI for RTS fixed in highland map.

-AI system has some ability to spawn pre-pooled AI.

-Other small changes and fixes.

Have a great weekend everyone!

Brilliant Game Studios.