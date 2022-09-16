Badlands Update 16 September 2022

Hello everyone. Thank you for purchasing and playing Badlands. To set some expectations, I plan on weekly updates to Badlands for the foreseeable future. The biggest change in this update is the increased damage by ranged Blood Eaters and Doom Stalkers; however, they also have 20% less health. Using cover and getting the early initialize (by not getting spotted first) will be more important.

If you would like to help guide the development of Badlands, you can join my Discord (link on the store page). Have a great weekend.

Added additional players starts and optimized/changed buildings in Paradise

Sped up de-spawn rate of trees and rocks after harvesting

Chat windows can now be minimized with the default key J

Ranged Blood Eaters and Doom Stalkers are more lethal but also have less health on Paradise.