Hey fellow gamers,

2 announements within a single day, what a day for Sneak In!

Let's talk about this new major update. Demo is also up-to-date!

Bootloading screen should always fit into your screen! Also, you can now see the next marbles and switch

by right clicking on it, which is really convenient!

Beside that, the game is now using the latest Steam runtime SDK which make it more compatible toward linux users!

Have fun,

Cheers

Xavier