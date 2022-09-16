Additional water visual improvements and conch auto upgrade improvements

v0.5.50
-Additional ocean shader improvements
-Improved Flare to Conch auto upgrade logic in the save load system so old save files give the new conch if the character knew the flare recipe
-Setup additional file loading error case protection
