Graffiti Battle update for 16 September 2022

Early Access Beta Patch 1.1.2

16 September 2022

Patchnotes
  • Added a blackbook with default styles.
  • Added features for spraying blackbook sketches.
  • Added feature for extending the sketch amount of the blackbook, by adding new styles from loot drops.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1935851
