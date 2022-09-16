- Added a blackbook with default styles.
- Added features for spraying blackbook sketches.
- Added feature for extending the sketch amount of the blackbook, by adding new styles from loot drops.
Graffiti Battle update for 16 September 2022
Early Access Beta Patch 1.1.2
