September 16 Updates

Build 9532951 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 17:46:17 UTC by Wendy

First round of changes for the day. Thanks all!

Business acquisition prices increased (price now set to lifetime earnings instead of monthly)

Fixed bug with staff hired always having 100 opinion

Adjusted storage of large trunk and bedroom shelf

Dirt removed from townsperson on failed blackmails as well

Fixed bug with brass chandelier showing on upper level

Fixed bug with permanent wall deleting when exiting delete mode

Fixed bug with business purchase price at start of month

Fixed bug with next of kin taking over business also being a staff member

Fixed bug where if bouncer is fired, you can no longer reassign their weapon

More to come.