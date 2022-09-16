September 16 Updates

First round of changes for the day. Thanks all!
- Business acquisition prices increased (price now set to lifetime earnings instead of monthly)
- Fixed bug with staff hired always having 100 opinion
- Adjusted storage of large trunk and bedroom shelf
- Dirt removed from townsperson on failed blackmails as well
- Fixed bug with brass chandelier showing on upper level
- Fixed bug with permanent wall deleting when exiting delete mode
- Fixed bug with business purchase price at start of month
- Fixed bug with next of kin taking over business also being a staff member
- Fixed bug where if bouncer is fired, you can no longer reassign their weapon
More to come.
Changed files in this update