Deadwater Saloon update for 16 September 2022

September 16 Updates

September 16 Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First round of changes for the day. Thanks all!

  • Business acquisition prices increased (price now set to lifetime earnings instead of monthly)
  • Fixed bug with staff hired always having 100 opinion
  • Adjusted storage of large trunk and bedroom shelf
  • Dirt removed from townsperson on failed blackmails as well
  • Fixed bug with brass chandelier showing on upper level
  • Fixed bug with permanent wall deleting when exiting delete mode
  • Fixed bug with business purchase price at start of month
  • Fixed bug with next of kin taking over business also being a staff member
  • Fixed bug where if bouncer is fired, you can no longer reassign their weapon

More to come.

