Version 1.01 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9532898 · Last edited 16 September 2022 – 17:59:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Midnight Fight Express v1.01 is now live.

Balance:

Decreased Service Elevator level difficulty.

Top Ninjas can now drop a katana.

Decreased number of enemies with ranged weapons on Fight Club level.

Decreased motorcycle explosion radius on Fight Club level.

Highway level now includes warning signs for oncoming cars.

Amount of traffic decreased on Highway level.

Decreased the number of enemy kills with other vehicles needed to complete Highway level challenge.

Replaced challenge "Make X enemies fall into the holes" to “Complete level without dying.”.

Replaced challenge "Don’t get hit by a single bullet while on top of the trucks." to “Complete level without dying.”

Added an indicator for the moving crane on Construction Site level.

Decreased number of shooting weapons in first part of Church level.

Change the frequency at which certain enemies will fire their ranged weapons.

Zombies no longer kill you instantly.

Reduced number of defense points for Sons of Hedonism.

Changes:

Realistic difficulty is now locked until players have finished the game on normal or hard difficulty first (ensures players understand dodge and counter mechanics of certain enemies first as indicators are turned off in realistic mode).

Players can now continue to attack an enemy after being shoved.

Babyface will no longer attack automatically after a successful counter.

Enemy defense bars are now decreased when they are hit during an uninterruptable attack.

Ravers now counter your attacks only when you fail to break through their block after 2 hits.

Grapples and Finishers can no longer be interrupted by other enemies.

Grapple and Rope are now easier to use.

Players can now grapple enemies after a Crotch Stun.

Secondary Gun is no longer blocked when shooting near enemy.

Decreased amount of time it takes for Babyface to get up after being knocked down.

It is now faster to switch between Secondary Gun bullets while in Focus.

Going back to hideout will now select the level that was played last.

It is now possible to preview locked clothes and tattoo items in the customization menu.

It is now possible to quickly navigate between first and last objects in the Appearance, Playground and Achievement tabs.

Level timer is no longer counting during cutscenes.

Laser weapons deal less damage.

Added subtle visual cue that the weapon you're using just broke.

Minor localization update.

Dialogues with special NPCs are no longer skippable even with "No Dialogues" or "Auto Skip Dialogues and Cutscenes" marked. These conversations are not repeatable after talking to them once.

Babyface no longer dodge backward when trying to block.

Fixes:

Arlena can no longer be thrown over a railings.

Tweaked the right train's hitbox in the Tunnel level.

Fixed instances where playground enemies died instantly when spawned.

Hit collision fixes for player attacks.

Fixed Top Men defense bars.

You Won't Be Forgotten My Friend achievement is now working properly.

Fixed performance issues when achievement unlocks pop up.

Fixed female sounds playing on male skins.

Chain Finishers are now properly counted in challenges as finishers.

Armored Thugs challenge in Church level now works properly.

Everything is a Weapon Achievement now counts properly.

Credits updated with full list of the Keywords localization team.

Fixed challenge with trash bins on Lobby level.

Tweaked Perfect Parry timing.

QTE buttons are no longer removed from Rewired Map when bindings are changed.

Some other smaller fixes.

Thank you for playing! More balance - patches and cool stuff coming soon.

Leaderbords have been reset in an attempt to minimize the cheating.