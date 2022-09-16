2022年9月17日 更新说明

<color=#0000FF>【体验调整】</color>
1.修改小地图图片资源，去除新野和江夏间的连线。
2.因为BGM版权问题，不得不移除一统天下后的高光回顾。
Tips：因为开了付费DLC，以前用到的未授权资源现在不能用了，不得不移除或改掉，之后我会补上新的，感谢理解。
百度贴吧：英雄黄昏
交流QQ群3：598664495
