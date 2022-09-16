Welcome back to the Eastern Front comrades, Update 3.0 is now available!
Check out our dedicated articles to see what this update brings to Company of Heroes: Eastern Front.
Part [1/2]
Summary & Faction Overhauls
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/317600/view/3328745165989788306
Part [2/2]
Global balance changes, faction balance tweaks, visuals & sound design, maps enhacements, quality of life improvements, bug fixes
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/317600/view/3328745165989795116
