 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Company of Heroes: Eastern Front update for 16 September 2022

Update 3.0 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9532747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back to the Eastern Front comrades, Update 3.0 is now available!

Check out our dedicated articles to see what this update brings to Company of Heroes: Eastern Front.

Part [1/2]

Summary & Faction Overhauls

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/317600/view/3328745165989788306

Part [2/2]

Global balance changes, faction balance tweaks, visuals & sound design, maps enhacements, quality of life improvements, bug fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/317600/view/3328745165989795116

Changed files in this update

Company of Heroes: Eastern Front Content Depot 317601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link