Phobies Release 1.5 Carnival of Fears is Now Available

The Carnival of Fears brings the biggest compilation of updates to Phobies since the extraterrestrial encounters of Full Disclosure. 8 spooky new Phobies will be stepping out of the shadows, introducing 6 new unique abilities and countless new tactics to explore. The twists and turns continue with 10 new maps, 30 new unique challenges to face, and a brand-new “creepy” carnival environment that will make a frightfully delightful stage for your Phobies to play on!
Additions:
Phobies
• 8 new Phobies have stepped out of the shadows and into your nightmares! Hunt for these macabre monstrosities in Tear Packs:
- Bad Omen is the bringer of unwanted fortune to your foes. This 2-key unit has the ability to lower the threat of an enemy Phobie with its debuff special ability.
- Edgar Allen knows that there is strength in numbers and is happy to increase that strength with the ability to buff all allies anywhere on the map.
- Tag me in! Pair Blue Speedola with its partner and watch its movement range and attack power grow.
- Make the hot tag to Red Speedola to boost the movement range and attack power of its partner.
- Daisy is one unit that refuses to stay extinct! This 4-key unit will resurrect with 200 HP.
- With 1000 HP, Numbskull is the toughest 1-key Phobie around! It can take punishment but also deliver it with its AoE-style attack.
- Zomboni can sacrifice its own HP to heal an ally and leech enemy health to stay in the fight.
- Werewolf strikes with doubled attack damage and tripled HP at the turning of the moon - let the transformation begin!
Avatars
• Customize your profile with 9 new Avatars, available in Vendy’s store:
- There’s been a Sasquatch sighting.
- Beware of Bad Omen.
- Edgar Allen is gently rapping at your chamber door.
- Daisy is no delicate flower.
- Numbskull takes a licking and keeps on ticking.
- Cast a spell with Zomboni.
- Werewolf sees a bad moon rising.
- Fulfill your wish with Jammy Fish.
- Sir Probes-a-Lot has arrived in your galaxy.
Jacks
• For a limited time, 2 new Avatars can be found in Jacks:
- Jill and Ted are celebrating their eerie anniversary - collect them if you can!
Challenges
• 30 new Challenges are now available to test your skill! Solve these mind-bending puzzles for valuable rewards.
• The new Challenge group includes community contest winners from:
- Aliengineer
- cha
- crusito_21
- Nite
- PlayrHimself
- theandykat • Thank you to our Phobies community for your amazing entries!
Game Presentation
• Just in time for Halloween, Vendy’s sporting a festive new disguise.
• Frightful new home screen additions will get you in the seasonal spirit.
• Jacks have ghoulish new costumes of their own and two potential Avatar rewards.
Maintenance
• A maintenance notification will now appear on the home screen with a countdown clock when scheduled maintenance is approaching within the next hour.
• Players will no longer be able to start Arena matches within 30 minutes of a scheduled maintenance window.
Maps
• Step right up and introduce yourself to our new map location, the Creepy Carnival!
• Plot new strategies as you do battle on 10 new maps.
• Face your foes on maps from our community contest winners:
- elfocas
- AlphaZero
- cha
- OmPong
- AdriPhobia • Thank you to our Phobies community for your magnificent maps!
Store
• New Item indicators have been added to highlight recently-added items to players.
Bug Fixes:
General
• Fixed an issue in which the game could softlock if the Avatar menu was accessed from the Stress Level menu with specific timing.
Localization
• Fixed an issue that caused Quest re-roll confirmation pop-up text to appear in the incorrect language for users set to Italian.
Server
• Fixed assorted game crash causes.
• Fixed assorted Arena mode desyncs.
• Introduced improvements to help server stability.
Subscriptions
• Fixed an issue that could cause a subscription to become linked to an account which had been deleted, preventing the same player from using a subscription on a new account.
Be sure to safely enjoy this spine-tingling season alongside your Phobies, and enjoy the tricks and treats we have in store for you!
Happy battling,
The Phobies Team
Changed files in this update