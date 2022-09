Hey striders 👋

We want to thank you for the feedback you left in the first hours after the update. Thanks to you, our developers were able to promptly fix all common problems.

We fixed:

Loud drone sounds and other noises in the Arena

Leaderboards

Invisible/incorrect collisions in the Arena

Visual glitches of some cosmetics in the Arena

Interaction of fog with certain objects in the Arena

Have a nice weekend✌️

Joy Way