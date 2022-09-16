 Skip to content

Tabletop Playground update for 16 September 2022

September Update

September Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses mostly on bug fixes, but also introduces an option for two sided materials:

• Add a new option for models in the editor: two sided. If checked, geometry from the model is visible from both sides. This is only needed in special cases (vegetation models often use two-sided geometry) and should usually be left unchecked.
• Reduce influence of resolution aspect ratio on size of certain zoomed in objects (such as dice and PDFs)
• Don't allow stacking ground cards and regular cards
• Fix: Cards did not always stay in card holders on clients when loading a state
• Fix: Mac users could not upload new versions of their packages since the last update
• Fix: Snapped measurements did not show correctly for other players
• Fix: Dealing cards from a stack could sometimes knock over nearby objects on clients
• Potential fix for rare issue where a dropped object would still show up as held for other players
• Improved error messages and logs for mod.io HTTP errors on Windows
• Fix: GameObject.getExtent returned a zero vector instead of the correct object size when called in the same frame when the object was being created from a template

