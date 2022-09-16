September Update

This update focuses mostly on bug fixes, but also introduces an option for two sided materials:
• Add a new option for models in the editor: two sided. If checked, geometry from the model is visible from both sides. This is only needed in special cases (vegetation models often use two-sided geometry) and should usually be left unchecked.
• Reduce influence of resolution aspect ratio on size of certain zoomed in objects (such as dice and PDFs)
• Don't allow stacking ground cards and regular cards
• Fix: Cards did not always stay in card holders on clients when loading a state
• Fix: Mac users could not upload new versions of their packages since the last update
• Fix: Snapped measurements did not show correctly for other players
• Fix: Dealing cards from a stack could sometimes knock over nearby objects on clients
• Potential fix for rare issue where a dropped object would still show up as held for other players
• Improved error messages and logs for mod.io HTTP errors on Windows
• Fix:
GameObject.getExtent returned a zero vector instead of the correct object size when called in the same frame when the object was being created from a template
