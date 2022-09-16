Ability Update - September 16th, 2022

Hello again,

After countless hours of playing, I've found that ability progression was far less than exciting. This patch aims to better that by reworking the entire ability system, adding "Talents" to the game. These will function much like skill trees in other games. Every time your character gains a level, they will now gain 3 Echoes. You may then spend Echoes to either increase the level of talent trees or gain a new ability or passive.

This means that spell book abilities are, at least for now, no longer in the game. With this change, players also will no longer gain 5 stat points per level but instead gain stats from increasing talent trees with echoes.

In addition, I've added many new abilities! I can't

The "Hit Chance" stat has also been reworked and has been changed to "Attack Rating." This stat is then used to calculate chance to attack based on the target's defense. This should better scale hit chance throughout the game.

I've also done some tweaks to combat, movement, AI, and some abilities but I didn't do a great job tracking this time around :) You'll just have to play to see all of the changes!

I'm excited to continue working on new content but that means longer times between updates. I'll likely be putting periodic updates on Twitter. Until then, thanks again!

-Alex